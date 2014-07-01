IAPI to stage career show for students

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) will host a career exhibition for students aimed at being the only place “to find out everything there is to know about the world of advertising”. The expo is free of charge and is open to students from all courses – they do not have to be studying advertising and it will show how easy it can be to transfer skill sets.
The career expo will provide students, graduates and budding advertising aficionados with an insight into the advertising industry, including media, creative, client services, tech and digital. Students will find out how adland works, the different roles available and have all of their questions answered. Young industry professionals will share their career journeys.
The expo is in Opium on Wexford Street from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Tuesday, March 6.
The event, which is part of the Future Heads initiative, is sponsored by Media Central.
No comments yet.