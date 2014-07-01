IAPI to stage career show for students

The career expo will provide students, graduates and budding advertising aficionados with an insight into the advertising industry, including media, creative, client services, tech and digital. Students will find out how adland works, the different roles available and have all of their questions answered. Young industry professionals will share their career journeys.

The expo is in Opium on Wexford Street from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Tuesday, March 6.

The event, which is part of the Future Heads initiative, is sponsored by Media Central.