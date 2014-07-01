JCDecaux to support three charities for two years

JCDecaux will once again be working with three partner charities for a two year period, as and from this month. The partner charities for 2018/2019 are Alone, Barnardos and Fighting Blindness. JCD will be donating over €2 million worth of outdoor media space over two years to support each charity in their efforts to raise awareness and drive fundraising.

A French-owned family business, JCD has operations in over 75 countries and a presence in 4,280 cities with ad formats across airport, transport, retail and roadside sites, including almost 54,000 digital screens. The company provides bike-share rental schemes, including the Just Eat-sponsored DublinBikes run in tandem with Dublin City Council.

In Ireland, JCD has offices in Dublin and Belfast. The company manages the Luas advertising contract in Dublin, along with back illuminated and scrolling Metropoles and Metropanels. This time last year, JCD took over the rights and maintenance of 1,843 bus shelters and 3,726 panels. In Northern Ireland, JCD handles the NITHC rail portfolio.