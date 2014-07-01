Kerr to host Newstalk’s Sunday morning show

Insomnia chairman and entrepreneur Bobby Kerr (right) will present a new magazine style show on Sunday mornings on Newstalk as well as his regular Down to Business programme on Saturdays. Kerr’s new two-hour show coincides with Ivan Yates’s return to the Communicorp talk station with a new, two- hour show on Sunday mornings.

The new schedule kicks in from April 1 and is aimed at bringing more topical content to the station’s weekends. Newstalk CEO Tim Collins said Ivan Yates’s return was a key part of the new schedule as was the new magazine-style show from Bobby Kerr on Sunday mornings, which will be completely different to his Down to Business series.

Dr Ciara Kelly brings her show, Alive and Kicking, to a new slot at 9am on Saturday morning, while Talking Point with journalist Sarah Carey takes over the 8am slot. Off the Ball will continue to deliver sports coverage every Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

