McCannBlue hits streets in search of insights

McCannBlue hit the streets of Dublin this week to unlock the real ‘Truth About Street’. The agency is part of a study involving McCann in over 100 markets. The Dublin agency team is among 20,000 employees out to dig deep in their locale to understand the richness and diversity of local culture and the effect on peoples’ lives, attitudes and behaviours.

Every level in the network has been taking part in the exercise, from associates to senior management, including creative, business leadership, strategy, production and admin teams. The questions are designed to gather information and insights about local cultures, brand attitudes, shopping, e-commerce and emerging consumer sentiment.

The findings will be included in the next wave of McCann’s Truth About Global Brands study. First launched in 2014, the survey looks at changes affecting global brand marketing. The research entails quantitative work with 30,000 people in 29 countries, along with ethnographic consumer research and with marketing, cultural and entertainment experts.

The proprietary Truth About Street methodology was first pioneered by McCann Latin America in a 2012 study focused on the consumption of street-vendor food, followed by a study of shopping behaviours in 2013. Following this, Latin America has hit the streets each year with a new topic to continue building on the research findings.

While McCannBlue Dublin is a locally-owned and managed creative agency, it is an affiliate to the McCann WorldGroup. Clients include blue chip global and local brands like Kerry, Deep RiverRock, Beck’s, Santa Rita 120, Hunky Dory’s and Purina. McCannBlue is located at the Malting Tower on Grand Canal Quay in Dublin’s Docklands.

Above: McCann Blue’s Eamonn Rohan, Olivia Farrell, Jenny Paetzold and Ciara Tallon