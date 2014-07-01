McElligott one of four new recruits to ASAI board

IAB Ireland chief executive Suzanne McElligott has been appointed to the board of the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI). The independent self-regulatory body committed to promoting the highest standards of marketing communications in Ireland, has announced four appointments to its board. As well as McElligott, Roslyn Dalton, Copy Clear lead with RTÉ, Eoin Doyle, director of marketing and innovation at Glanbia Consumer Foods and Siobhán Lennon, CEO of Sunrise Media, which publishes the Sunday Business Post.

All four will join the ASAI Board with immediate effect. The ASAI board consists of 15 members – the chairman and four advertiser members, four agency members and six media members. The board is manages ASAI business and draws up and implements the ASAI code, reviewing and amending it from time to time. The board may also exercise a disciplinary function over ASAI members. McElligott has over 20 years’ marketing and media experience.

Under her leadership, IAB Ireland’s outputs across best practice, research, training and policy have driven growth of the Irish digital market since 2010 to a record high of €445 million last year. She is a former director of Independent Radio Sales (IRS), a founder of the Radio Awards, and is a former chairperson of the Outdoor Media Association (OMA). As a lecturer in DIT’s marketing department, she developed digital marketing course content.