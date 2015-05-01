MediaCom retains AkzoNobel paint brands

MediaCom Ireland has retained the AkzoNobel paints account and the agency’s international network has netted the global account by adding media planning and buying duties in Argentina, MENA and South Africa to their roster. AkzoNobel is the holding company of home and industrial paint brands such as Dulux, Weathershield and Cuprinol.

Peter McPartlin, CEO, MediaCom Ireland, said the international win follows a competitive five-month pitch, covering all the paint division’s biggest spending markets. He said MediaCom’s win was based not just on an existing relationship, extending back to 2007, when it first began to work with the brand, but also for its planning and buying approach.

“We’re thrilled to be continuing our highly successful partnership with the AzkoNobel team in Ireland. MediaCom prides itself on long-term relationships with its clients, allowing us to truly understand their businesses and offer compelling and effective solutions to their key challenges,” McPartlin added. Boys and Girls has worked on Dulux (above) in recent years.