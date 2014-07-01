Mediaworks retains Liberty Insurance account

Mediaworks has retained Liberty Insurance in a competitive media pitch involving a shortlist of three agencies, the other two agencies being PHD and Vizeum. Deirdre Ashe, director of personal lines, Liberty Insurance, said the Core agency will handle media planing and buying for the next three years. Mediaworks previously defended the business a few years ago.

“We look forward to working with the team as we move into an exciting phase for the Liberty Insurance brand,” Ashe said. Mediaworks’ deputy managing director Fiona Field (above) said while winning new business is great, retaining accounts reflects an agency’s strength. Strategy powered by data and analytics is crucial in driving business, she added.

DDFH&B handles Liberty Insurance’s creative work.