Over a million saw Ireland beat France on TV3

TV3 says over one million viewers tuned in to Ireland’s victory against France in their opening NatWest 6 Nations game as part of what the station billed as ‘super Saturday’. Viewership peaked at 789,000 with an average audience of 572,000 across the duration of the match. An average 469,000 watched the first episode of Ireland’s Got Talent.

Viewing peaked at 540,000 and a star was born as 81-year-old Evelyn Williams received the golden buzzer for her rendition of Send in the Clowns. The show reached 866,000 viewers across the 90-minute broadcast. An average of 236,000 viewers watched Glenda Gilson and James Kavanagh go behind the scenes for Ireland’s Got Mór Talent.

TV3’s all-day share of viewing on Saturday was 24.5 per cent, giving it top spot.