Three goes distance with new Marathon Man ad

Three has rolled out a new brand identity and new brand colour pink. The campaign’s thrust is to ‘Make it count’, highlighting how customers use Three’s all you can eat data. Centred on research by Bricolage and work by Boys & Girls, the mobile operator identified that making connections through its network and sharing matters most to consumers.

As part of the campaign, Three is running a new TV ad, appropriately called ‘Marathon Man’ with all you can eat data as its focus. The film tells the story of a son’s devotion to his elderly father and how he uses data to strengthen their relationship by sharing a special experience together. ‘Make it Count’ is supported by out of home, social, digital and PR.

Boys and Girls and Bricolage worked to Three’s chief commercial officer, Elaine Carey, above.

To view the new Three TV ad, click on ‘Marathon Man’