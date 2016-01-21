Twenty Questions with Emma Kelly

Emma Kelly founded consumer PR agency Elevate back in 2001. The agency specialises in lifestyle clients with a focus on design, arts, fashion, hospitality and health. She started her career as a marketing executive with IDA Ireland in Amsterdam and worked on the French market. She did politics, economics and multimedia at TCD.

01 When are you happiest?

After a reformer pilates class, my mind is clear and my body stretched

02 Apart from loved ones, what’s you most reassured possession?

Good health

03 Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn?

Instagram is actually my first choice. So visual and inspiring for someone in PR

04 What’s the worst job you’ve ever done?

Have done many jobs down the years – from beer promotions to chamber maid and waitressing – they all taught me something

05 Your favourite writers?

Being a fan of biographies, I’ve just finished Elon Musk. I also enjoyed reading Quiet – The Power of Introverts by Susan Cain

06 Last music you bought?

My Spotify sub means how I consume music has changed

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

Some Like It Hot. I even visited the hotel in San Diego where it was shot

08 What do some people think about you that isn’t true?

That PR is glamourous

09 What keeps you awake at night?

Recently it’s been my signing up to the Institute of Directors chartered director programme and my involvement in Going for Growth

10 What word do you overuse?

Cuppa?

11 Your favourite ad?

The latest Peroni campaign

12 Your favourite gadget?

My Microsoft Surface Pro 4

13 A brand experience that disappointed you?

The growth of discount gyms, the customer service and hygiene standards are not worth the saving for me

14 What living person do you most admire?

Bill Gates. Not only did he build a strong brand and business, he’s also highly active in raising important global issues and philanthropy

15 Most embarrassing experience?

At the age of 16 I was a delegate for Ireland at a European Youth Parliament and forgot my passport for a trip from Paris to the European Parliament in Strasbourg. I was left behind at Charles de Gaulle. I’ve never forgotten my passport again.

16 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

The sea

17 In what other era would you like to have been born?

As a woman in the Western world, now is the best time in terms of equality and opportunity. Females got a raw deal in previous eras and still do in less progressive societies

18 Best advice you’ve heard?

Be a warrior, not a worrier

19 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

To protect the innocent victims of war, especially children

20 You’re on Death Row, what’s your last meal?

Vaughan’s of Liscannor seafood chowder

emma@elevate.ie