AAI event to debate Trump’s impact

With the Republican Party’s presidential candidate Donald Trump returning to the White House, the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) will host a Toolkit breakfast event to assess the impact the new administration might have on the US, European and Irish economies. Economists and Marketing Multiplied authors Jim Power and Chris Johns (above) will discuss the outlook should Trump proceed with tariffs and tough immigration policies.

Trends

The AAI event is part of the AAI’s Toolkit series which is aimed at helping marketing professionals navigate global trends impacting Ireland’s economy. It will take place in Dentsu’s offices on Haddington Road at 9am on February 4. Places are limited and registration is required. To register for this free event click here