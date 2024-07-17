Cadbury’s Dairy Milk liked by Irish consumers

Mondelez International’s flagship confectionery brand, Cadbury’s Dairy Milk, retains the title of Ireland’s most emotionally connected brand in a poll conducted by Red C Research. A survey of 2,024 Irish adults and 177 fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands showed the chocolate treat resonates best with Irish consumers for a third year in a row. Intersnack’s Tayto crisps retained second place and Brennans Bread jumped two spots to third.

German discounter Aldi re-entered the top 10 to end up in fifth place. Supermarket rival Dunnes Stores made modest gains by finishing sixth, while Lidl dropped from third place in 2023 to tenth this year. This year also sees three new entrants in Red C’s emotional connections table, with Wild Atlantic Way, Flahavans and Credit Union ending up fourth, seventh and eighth respectively. McVitie’s Digestives biscuits holds firm in ninth place.

