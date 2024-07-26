Cowzer and Healy playful with Waits

The advertising creatives that devised Digifone’s ‘Guy From The Bar’ ad back in the day have teamed up again for their latest collaboration. Former Publicis duo Dave Cowzer and Jack Healy have written The Long Way Home, which again features music strongly, and this time in the form of a new Irish play featuring the songs of the legendary Tom Waits. The duo managed to get Wait’s blessing to stage the show at Smock Alley from August 21-31.

The musical is set in ramshackled old Dublin, a night-time city that devours booze and music, a stubborn old singer, down on his luck, along with a trinity of ladies – none of them angels. All hold a special place in their broken hearts for the songs of Tom Waits. Then California comes a-calling, and there’s light up ahead, but like a song penned by the great man himself, a happy ending cannot be assured. Or can it?

From the production company, About Face Theatre, that presented The Devil Himself (“A muscular and commanding engagement with fascinating events” – Irish Independent) and Orson Welles’ Christmas Carol (“Works extraordinarily well” – Sunday Independent), The Long Way Home is directed by Paul Nugent. The cast includes Carla de Búrca, Darina Gallagher, Jack Healy and Anna Nugent.

Pictured above top are The Long Way Home co-writers Jack Healy and Dave Cowzer