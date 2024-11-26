Echoes ads on OOH screens in Dublin

A Christmas campaign for Michael Cullen’s book about his time living in Australia in the late 1980s features on a host of out of home (OOH) screens in Dublin city and county. Echoes from Down Under is an Irishman’s collection of stories and anecdotes from his days working as a journalist in Perth and the Northern Territory. Tales of friendship, adventure, joy, and tragedy. The author recounts his experiences as a court reporter in the outback town of Katherine.

‘Echoes From Down Under is a mesmerizing journey through the diverse landscapes and cultures of Australia. The author intertwines personal stories with historical content painting a picture of this super country, a great read’ – Review on BuytheBook.ie

At the time, Katherine had the second highest crime rate pro rata in Australia after Sydney. “The Northern Territory was ‘Crocodile Dundee’ country,” Cullen says, “where the temperature in the build-up to the wet season could reach 48 degrees Celsius and the humidity was punishing. People would lose their minds – they’d go ‘troppo’. Contrast that with the cosmopolitan and care-free world of Perth and Fremantle in Western Australia.”

Cullen chronicles drama on the high seas with round the world sailor and Business Post owner Enda O’Coineen (above), the plight of Australia’s First Nations’ people, the wars fought at home and abroad, and the growing impact of climate change on the country. He interviews the redoubtable writer and broadcaster Clive James in Perth’s Burswood Casino. He also recalls events from his days Down Under with throwbacks to his life in Ireland.

The book’s cover image was created by Dynamo designer Claire Foley.

The OOH ads appear on screens across a host of JCDecaux and Global prime sites in Dublin city and suburbs, including Pearse Street, Lansdowne Road and Dun Laoghaire Dart stations, Henry Street, main street Donnybrook and Lower Mount Street.

