Eddie Rocket’s fired up by vegan burger

American-themed diner chain Eddie Rocket’s is cutting out the bull with its new vegan burger. The Beyond Burger is 100 per cent vegan, right down to the bun and cheese. The Beyond Burger is produced by US company, Beyond Meat, which is part of the global drive for plant-based foods. The launch coincides with Eddie Rocket’s summer smoothies promotion.

The fast food chain will give away 10,000 free smoothies in the coming weeks. Consumers can claim their smoothie by clicking on www.summerateddies.ie. Eddie Rocket’s has 43 diners across Ireland, Spain and Germany. The company’s first diner opened in 1989. Waitress Simona Boghiam is pictured serving up the new vegan Beyond Burger.