Governey joins board of directors at Walsh PR

Maeve Governey has been promoted to the board of directors at Walsh PR. She joined the agency as client director in 2014 and was made deputy MD last year, with responsibility for client service and new business. Her career spans almost two decades working in PR, including stays at Hill & Knowlton, Heneghan and Cullen Communications.

She ran her own PR business, Governey PR, for some time. Among her clients were Molson Coors, Greenbusiness.ie, Green Hospitality Programme, Pieta House, Stop Food Waste, Cosain – Carbon Trading Platform and Askme Touchscreens. She merged the business with Hill & Knowlton in 2010 bringing the aforementioned clients with her.

Walsh PR managing director Caroline Heywood said Governey’s board appointment will help to drive the agency’s strategic direction. Clients include Astra Zeneca, Glanbia, Flahavan’s, Dalata hotels, Air Canada Rouge, Dr Oetker and SVP.