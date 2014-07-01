KitchenAid signs up as Vitality Expo sponsor

Kitchen appliance brand KitchenAid is to sponsor the cookery stage at Vitality Expo health and wellbeing event in the RDS on September 8/9. Presented by Health Stores Ireland and INM Events, the expo will feature talks on health, wellbeing, nutrition and skincare, along with 160 exhibitors showcasing relevant products and innovations.
The cookery stage programme includes demos and discussions on wholefood cooking, natural cosmetics, herbal medicines. It will feature speakers including The Happy Pear twins, herbalist Vivienne Campbell, and chef and cookbook author Oliver McCabe. KitchenAid offers countertop appliances, cookware, refrigerators, ovens and wine cellars.
Cliona Carroll, sponsorship and events manager, INM, said Vitality visitors can get tips, tricks and recipe ideas from experts. “Whether you’re a parent looking for natural, wholefood cooking ideas, a gym fanatic looking for the latest nutritional advice, or simply want to learn some new recipes, there’ll be something for you at the expo,” Carroll added.
Tickets are available now at www.vitalityexpo.ie/tickets, under-12s go free.
Pictured at the Vitality Expo launch are BodyByrne founder Paul Byrne, mindfulness expert Alison Canavan, chef and author Oliver McCabe and horticultural therapist Fiann Ó’Nualláin