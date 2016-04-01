MediaCom lists top Irish women in TMT

Women occupy key leadership roles in some of Ireland’s tech, media and telecos (TMT). Some lead  major corporations , while others are the main driving force behind revenue and innovation. A number of them have a major influence on what the Irish public reads, sees or hears, while at least one is responsible for protecting our personal data.

They are rarely seen faces on TV or in print but each of them, in their own way, has a major influence on the shape of the technology, media and telecoms that each of us use daily. So here, in alphabetical order, is MediaCom Ireland’s list of the 20 most powerful women in Ireland’s multi-billion TMT sector, as released by the agency’s CEO Peter McPartlin:

 

Elaine Carey, chief commercial officer, Three Ireland
Susan Daly, editor, The Journal.ie
Helen Dixon, Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner
Moya Doherty, chair, RTÉ
Maeve Dorman, country manager, PayPal
Dee Forbes, director-general, RTÉ
Lucy Gaffney, chair, Communicorp
Joanne Grant (above), managing director, JCDecaux Ireland
Cathriona Hallahan, managing director, Microsoft Ireland
Cathy Kearney, CEO, Apple Ireland
Aisling Keegan, Dell EMC Ireland VP and General Manager
Siobhan Lennon, Managing Director, Sunday Business Post
Carolan Lennon, CEO, eir
Ann-Marie MacKay, director of products and customer growth, Sky Ireland
Sharon McCooey, country manager, Linkedin Ireland
Sinéad McSweeney, managing director, Twitter Ireland
Fionnuala Meehan, country manager, Google Ireland
Anne O’Leary, CEO, Vodafone Ireland
Geraldine O’Leary, Commercial Director, RTÉ
Karen Preston, group advertising director, Independent News & Media

 

 

 

 

