One-fifth of ASA complaints about influencers

Ads relating to social media influencers last year comprised 20 per cent of all complaints made to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), with 34 per cent of those received after of the ASA’s guidelines on influencer marketing were launched with the Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) last October. The number of influencer marketing complaints received in 2023 jumped from seven per cent in 2022.

The ASA ruled that 59 ads were in breach of the authority’s code.

The ASA’s 2023 annual report says that the authority a total of 1,402 complaints about 1,134 ads last year, an increase of 18 per cent on the number (1,189) for the previous year. Last year, 94 copy advice requests were submitted, a seven per cent increase on 2022 (88). The ASA’s copyadvice@adstandards.ie service serves as an authoritative opinion given by the executive, but does not bind the organisation’s complaints committee.

Understanding

In 2023, the ASA worked closely with Coimisiún na Meán to find areas of common interest and agreed on a memorandum of understanding which sets out on how both bodies can co-operate, seeking to ensure best outcomes for consumers, industry and society. The authority also further engaged with the European Advertising Standards Alliance (EASA) to continue progressing discussions with Coimisiún na Meán about regulations.

The ASA also engaged with the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) to discuss the Gambling Regulation Bill 2022, the role of the GRAI when established. Discussions to develop an engagement framework on how a relationship between the two bodies is set to continue. The report outlined that 68 per cent of last year’s complaints were on the basis that an ad was misleading, while just eight per cent were said to be offensive.

Pictured is Orla Twomey, chief executive, Advertising Standards Authority (ASA)