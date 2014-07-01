Paddy Powers sets off with World Cup boat show

Bookmaker Paddy Power has launched a digital-only World Cup show, Paddy’s Boat Party, which will be broadcast weekly throughout the tournament being played in Russia. Working with Offscript Studios, the Irish production company co-owned by INM and Larry Bass’s ShinaWil, that specialises in bringing TV-quality content to digital channels.

Paddy’s Boat Party will be broadcast live across the brand’s own social channels and simultaneously streamed on Unilad’s Facebook page. The show will aim to channel the excitement around the World Cup and deliver talked about moments of the tournament. The betting giant commandeered a luxury yacht on the Thames in Central London.

The show is fronted by former Soccer AM host Max Rushden and Paddy Power himself. They will be joined by former Arsenal and France midfielder Emmanuel Petit, former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, Tinchy Stryder, Harry Redknapp, Paul Ince, Emily Atack, Ricky Hatton, Frankie Bridge and England World Cup 1966 hero, Geoff Hurst.

The main shows will be broadcast on Paddy Power’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter accounts at 6pm every Sunday evening throughout the World Cup, starting this Sunday and culminating with the final in Moscow on Sunday, July 15. Each show will run for at least 20 minutes and will include guests interviews and humorous hot-takes from social media.

Paddy’s House Party live broadcasts notched two million views during Cheltenham. PP’s marketing and brand director for UK and Ireland, Michelle Spillane said the World Cup was “the perfect excuse” to hire an oligarch’s yacht – and “we thought we’d better do something with it, to justify the cost to the bean-counters in Power Tower”. See the trailer for Paddy’s Boat Party at https://www.facebook.com/paddypower/videos/10156527152704914/