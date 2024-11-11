PR agency &Smyth hires Hazel Dobbyn

&Smyth, the agency founded by Gemma Smyth (pictured left) in 2013, has hired former Bord Iascaigh Mhara head of communications Hazel Dobbyn as senior director, while Mia Iversen joins as account executive. For the last five years, Dobbyn has managed her own PR consultancy, Narrate PR, servicing clients in food, health, retail, property, tech and tourism sectors. Prior to that, she was with BIM, the State fisheries body, for 10 years.

Iversen has a masters in PR and strategic communications from DCU. She was selected as one of six graduates to present the findings of her masters dissertation at the recent PRII annual conference in Croke Park. Co-located in Dublin and Sligo, &Smyth clients include Bord Bia, Ahascragh Distillery, Airfield Estate, Ballymaloe Foods, Glenilen Farm, Good4U, Moyee Coffee, MSD Animal Health, Nuffield Ireland and The Nature Trust.

&Smyth also acts pro-bono for the Shona Project teenage girls’ charity.