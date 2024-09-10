Repak ads come clean on how to recycle

A new Repak campaign by The Brill Building aims to change the way Ireland recycles packaging. ‘The Most Sorted’ calls on businesses and the public to reduce the amount of packaging that goes to waste by sending material ‘clean, dry and loose’ to recycling. It is the agency’s second national campaign since ‘Re-imagine’ in 2022 and is rolled out along with media by Core, PR from Teneo, social from Group M Invention and web from Kooba.

The creative focuses on a behavioural change message across TV, out of home (OOH), social and online showing what might happen if people could see the packaging lingering in the atmosphere rather than ‘out of sight out of mind’. It aims to motivate the public to recycle more of their packaging and to do it correctly. Repak figures show if more of Ireland’s packaging was disposed of in this way, it could divert half a million tonnes to recycling.

Targets

The claim appears throughout the campaign at key points. There are ambitious plastic recycling targets of 50 per cent by 2025 and 55 per cent by 2030. Repak CEO Zoe Kavanagh said its research conducted in two phases in 2023 and 2024 identified that businesses and the public want to do the right thing when it comes to recycling, but are unsure how. Worse, it can manifest as a ‘better to do nothing than do it wrong’ fear, Kavanagh added.

The campaign was created by The Brill Building team of ECD and creative strategist Roisin Keown, creative lead Peter Snodden and copywriter John McMahon, project lead Eleanor McCarthy with design by Shane O’Riordan. The production company was Banjoman with director Henry Littlechild. Post production house Gabha created the audio visual spots across TV, online and cinema with music from Le Boom’s Christy Leech.

Repak comprises 3,500 member businesses with a remit to help Ireland achieve its EU recycling targets.