Tourism Ireland appoints Grey London

Tourism Ireland has appointed Grey London in place of Publicis to develop its global creative work. The tourism agency’s role is to grow visitor numbers for the island of Ireland across 13 overseas markets, working in tandem with similar bodies North and South of the border. The organisation said it sought an agency with a track record of influencing audiences across languages and markets, while also working effectively with partners in Ireland.

Grey is part of WPP and has handled Bank of Ireland and Vodafone Ireland in recent years.

In working with Tourism Ireland to create new campaigns, Grey will collaborate with various suppliers and production companies on the ground across the island of Ireland. Aidan Power, Tourism Ireland’s director of marketing, said overseas tourism on the island of Ireland was worth €6.4 billion from 8.1 million visitors in 2023. Tourism Ireland is now targeting a 5.6 per cent average year-on-year growth to raise visitor revenue to €9bn by 2030.

Requirement

The appointment follows a statutory requirement on the organisation to re-tender for its advertising account every seven years. In March, Tourism Ireland initiated a public tender process for its advertising services. It did not confirm the other agencies that pitched. Grey’s maxim is to create ‘Famously Effective’ ideas. Its client portfolio includes Vodafone, Procter & Gamble, Volvo, Coca-Cola, Helly Hansen, Arla and the Energy Networks Association.