Walsh celebrates 40 years with rebrand

Walsh:PR, one of Ireland’s most trusted and established PR agencies, marks 40 years in business by rebranding to Walsh – communication with purpose. Founded in 1984 by Jim Walsh, now executive chairman, and more recently headed by managing director Caroline Heywood, the independent agency is respected for its award-winning work across the sectors of food, health, sustainability, NGOs, and the longevity of its client relationships.

“It’s no coincidence that the areas of business we’re privileged and passionate to work in have an interconnectedness between them,” Caroline Heywood said. “Our planet’s food, health and sustainability, as well as the invaluable work of the NGOs and other business clients we support, are dedicated to preserving our environment and its people. We’re committed to promoting initiatives that support a healthier planet and striving for positive change.”

The agency has not only supported in the region of 300 Irish and international clients but has also contributed to education, governance and the promotion of best practice in the PR industry. In Ireland its senior executives have played strong roles in both the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII) and the Public Relations Consultants Association (PRCA). Walsh is a life fellow and former PRII president and a founder and a former PRCA chair.

Heywood is a fellow of the PRII and also served on the PRCA board and is a former treasurer.

The agency was also one of the first to receive the PRCA Consultancy Management Standard (CMS). Internationally, it has been an active partner for 26 years in Iprex, a global PR and communication network with more than 1,100 communication professionals working in 62 agencies across over 100 markets. Walsh has been both its EMEA and global president and Heywood has been global president elect and headed up its marketing.

The agency will reflect on the past 40 years and look ahead on its social channels.