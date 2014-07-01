David Markey is honoured with lifetime award

IFP Media publisher and founder David Markey was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the 2017 Irish Magazine Awards staged at Dublin’s Smock Alley Theatre. Markey first embarked on his magazine business adventure in 1975 with its flagship Irish Farmers Monthly title. IFP Media is now one of Ireland’s top B2B publishing houses.

At the IMA awards attended by B2B and consumer publishers, IFP took home three gongs, namely business magazine of the year for GP Ireland, the official magazine of the National Association of General Practitioners, B2B editor of the year for Irish Food magazine and digital product of the year for the Irish Farmers Monthly website, e-zine and app.

Markey said that when started the business, he had no business model, but he did realise that people made businesses successful. From the start, he surrounded himself with talented people. Key to IFP’s success over the past four decades has been a determination to expand the concept of agricultural publishing. In 1988, Markey set up an overseas business partnership with the Irish Food title across 10 markets, including China and the Middle East.

“Our success has not come overnight,” he added, “but is the result of careful planning and incrementally building our network and services.” Markey commended the magazine industry’s tenacity, adaptability and endurance. “For many of you, 2008 was your first experience of a recession. You experienced the toughest recession in generations.

“Ireland has now restored its competitiveness and adapted to the new reality. The biggest vote of confidence in our future has come from global corporate business, with Google, LinkedIn and Facebook opening offices in Dublin.” IFP Media chief executive Rebecca Markey said they will launch two new divisions in 2018 – Content Hub and Full House Events.