Dobson to switch from Six One to Morning Ireland

RTÉ News has confirmed that Bryan Dobson will join the team of presenters on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland, the most-listened-to radio show in Ireland. After 21 years presenting RTÉ One’s Six One News programme, the broadcaster will move to be a permanent presenter on RTÉ Radio 1’s flagship radio programme at the end of October.

Dobson will join co-presenters Rachael English, Dr Gavin Jennings and Audrey Carville as a main anchor of the RTÉ Radio 1 programme. As well as Morning Ireland, he will continue to present RTÉ’s television coverage of special state events, including the forthcoming Budget 2018. He will join the Morning Ireland team on October 30.

Until then, he will continue to co-present the RTÉ Six One News with Sharon Ní Bheoláin.