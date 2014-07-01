Entries sought for UCD business journalism awards

UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School has launched its 11th Annual Business Journalist Awards scheme, in association with Open Eir, to recognise excellence in Irish business journalism. Broadcast, print and online business journalists can submit entries via www.smurfitschool.ie/bja, before the closing date of Wednesday, September 13.

Entries can be made by nominees themselves or on behalf of journalists by editors or peers.

The winner of each category will be honoured at an awards lunch on December 4 and will receive a €1,000 prize. The seven categories are business new story of the year; economic commentator/business analyst of the year; specialist business reporter; business interview; upcoming journalist; technology reporter and business feature of the year.

As well as the seven categories, the adjudicating panel can decide to award an outstanding achievement award to recognise a major contribution to business journalism. The award is distinct in that the judges can choose a journalist who, throughout his or her career, enhanced the public’s understanding of business in Ireland and inspired others.

Last year the outstanding achievement award went to the Irish Independent’s Charlie Weston. Since its launch in 2007, the Business Journalist Awards has received over 1,100 entries from business journalists across broadcast, print and online media outlets in Ireland. The awards are run in conjunction with the Business Journalist Association of Ireland (BJAI).

Pictured are Breege O’Donoghue, ex-Penneys, Damien McLoughlin, professor of marketing, UCD Smurfit School and Orlagh Nevin, sales, marketing and service at Open Eir