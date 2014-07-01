Ian Dempsey turns bride to help cancer victims

Today FM’s Ian Dempsey got married live on radio this morning. Well, not quite married in the normal sense of the word, but he did walk down the aisle in a long white dress and said “I do”. It was part of Today FM’s Dare to Care campaign in aid of the Irish Cancer Society (ICS). Dempsey presented his show in a wedding dress in front of a live audience.

For ‘Wedding Dress Wednesday’, Dempsey was joined by Today FM colleagues for his bridal breakfast show in 25 Fitzwilliam Place this morning. Everyone wore their wedding or bridesmaid dress to show their support for Dare to Care and the ICS’s work. Makeup artist Yvonne Maher applied a full face of bridal make up, including false eyelashes.

Dempsey’s sidekick Mario Rosenstock also got involved and wore a full length black lace gown, entertaining the audience in the guise of Joan Burton, while singer Declan O’Rourke serenaded the crowd with wedding favourite ‘Galileo’. Dempsey walked down the aisle in a pair of killer heels to Shania Twain’s ‘Man, I Feel Like a Woman’.

Today FM are asking people to text DARE to 50300 to donate €4.

Now in its second year, the station hopes to raise €500,000 in the fight against cancer.

Watch the campaign launch video featuring Today FM presenters and cancer survivors here