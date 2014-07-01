Lyons to become PML Group managing director

Geoff Lyons is set to leave Independent News & Media (INM) where he was commercial director to become managing director at out of home (OOH) specialist PML Group. He was previously group marketing director at Independent Newspapers, overseeing marketing and promotions for the Irish Independent, the Sunday Independent and the Herald.

He joined Independent Newspaper as an advertising executive in 1999. He was promoted to Sunday Independent advertising manager in 2004 and then became marketing manager for the Irish Independent a year later. He was promoted to group marketing manager in 2009, group marketing director and, most recently, became INM’s commercial boss.

He is a graduate of UCD and holds an MSc in marketing from DIT.

Announcing the news, PML group CEO and co-founder Jimmy Cashen said he was pleased to welcome Geoff Lyons as managing director and he looks forward to working closely with him. He said his commercial and strategic background will be invaluable in transforming OOH into the most dynamic medium. He will take up the role in July.

Lyons said looks forward to the challenge that lies ahead and to maximising the opportunity that exists in OOH, driven by technological and digital advancements. “I very much enjoyed my role at INM and value the vast experience I gained there. I’ve no doubt that this will be of immense value in my new role at PML Group,” he added.

UK-based Posterscope bought PML Group in November 2015 for an undisclosed sum. The deal marked something of a reversal, as in 2007 PML bought out Posterscope’s Irish operations following protracted negotiations. PML, which was established in 1982 by Jimmy Cashen and the late Gerry O’Donoghue, is part of the Dentsu Inc-owned Posterscope worldwide network.

PML Group comprises PML, Source and the Poster Audit Bureau.

The business operates from offices in Dublin and Belfast.