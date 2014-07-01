Newspread agrees tie-up with Logideals

Newspaper and magazine distributor Newspread has agreed a partnership with online logistics operator Logideals.com allowing consumers to confirm delivery requirements and receive quotes back from registered courier companies. Using a reverse auction bidding system, couriers underbid each other to provide consumers with the best job prices.

The platform is used to transport a diverse range of items and routes, from getting a car to the UK to vending machines, motorbikes, sofas, laptops, fridge freezers, reclining arm chairs, fireplaces, mattresses, and pianos across Ireland and Europe. Transport companies hit by increasing costs in recent years can maximise their loads and avoid empty runs.

Ian Keogh (pictured), chief executive, Newspread, said innovation is an essential component in business, especially in industries such as transport where traditional business models must adapt to survive. “In partnering with Logideals, we hope the platform can provide added benefits and cost savings to both consumers, couriers and hauliers,” Keogh added.

Established in 1971, Newspread is part of Independent News & Media (INM). Originally operating in the Republic of Ireland only, Newspread is now a 32-county operation, following INM’s purchase of Northern wholesaler WNS. The expansion meant extra warehouse facilities in Belfast and Derry for deliveries to Newspread’s 6,000 retailers.