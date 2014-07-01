Nova postpones radiothon due to cold snap

Radio Nova has postponed its annual two-day charity radiothon as Dublin and surrounding counties suffered significant snowfalls. The station made the decision to postpone the ‘Help Our Homeless’ event in aid of Focus Ireland after a ‘status red’ national weather warning was issued by Met Eireann for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

Nova’s programme director Colm Hayes said given the status red warning, the station had a duty to all the staff and volunteers involved. “Their safety is paramount,” Hayes said, “and with that in mind, we have made the decision to postpone. We would urge people to consider the plight of homeless people and those forced to sleep on our streets.

“The Radiothon is for their benefit and they should be top of our minds during this severe weather. We would like to thank our listeners for their patience and understanding,” Hayes added. Help Our Homeless is in its fourth year and has raised over €130,000. Radio Nova is expected to reschedule the Radiothon over the coming days.

Pictured above is a snow scene at Sandycove, Co Dublin