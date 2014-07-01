PML’s sweet idea wins Cadbury OOH grand prix

Poster specialist PML made a statement on how creative power in advertising may be shifting by winning the media grand prix for its Cadbury’s Dairy Milk work at the 26th JNOR annual outdoor advertising awards presented at an industry event in the Shelbourne Hotel. It is the first time the award has gone to an agency not normally ranked as a creative shop.

The campaign, booked by Carat and designed by PML’s Design + in-house team, also won the best innovation category. On the creative category front, the grand prix went to Guns or Knives for its Cheeri O poster marking the rebranding of Hailo as MyTaxi. The campaign also came out on top in the Kis (Keep It Simple) and best copywriting categories.

Not surprisingly, there were toasts made to DDFH&B work for Brennans Bread. The brand won best art direction – the category drawing the most entries – and the most creative use of OOH award. The best campaign under €150,000 went to Heinz Beans and the award for best work over €150,000 was won by OMD’s Batman movie.

Havas’s work for Jacobs took home the best branding gong. Ironically, the much-lauded Lidl Ladies Football OOH created by Chemistry was voted the best integrated campaign. Somewhat ironically, the creative ad account is currently out to pitch. Carat’s Hop House 13 OOH for Diageo was also among the night’s winners.

The best newcomer campaign went to Schweppes ‘Jingle & Tonic’.