Times titles sign up to Guinness PRO14

PRO14 Rugby has announced a partnership with The Sunday Times and The Times Ireland edition ahead of the first ever Guinness PRO14 final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on May 26. The two newspapers have signed up as the official media partners for all six games in this year’s Guinness PRO14 final series with reader offers, events and premium content.

PRO14 includes South African clubs the Toyota Cheetahs and the Southern Kings competing with teams from Italy, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The Times Ireland edition delivers sports coverage from Ronan Early, Garry Doyle and Ewan McKenna and Enda McEvoy. The Sunday Times rugby reporters are Peter O’Reilly, Stephen Jones and Christy O’Connor.

Pictured are Dermot Rigley, PRO14 Rugby and Oliver Keenaghan, News Ireland