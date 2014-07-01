TV3 rebrands UTV Ireland as Be3

TV3 today launched its new-look three channel group strategy at a special event at The Cliff Townhouse on St. Stephens Green. While its current channels TV3 and 3e will receive new brand identities, a third channel, be3, will launch on 9th January, replacing UTV Ireland.



TV3 has launched its new-look three channel group strategy. While TV3 and 3e will receive new brand identities, a third channel, ‘Be3’, will launch in January in place of UTV Ireland. TV3 will be the flagship channel, focusing on Irish content and acquired shows, including Red RockGogglebox IrelandCelebrity Masterchef and The Restaurant.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale join Broadchurch and Tuesday night Uefa Champions League matches. TV3’s current affairs coverage includes Pat Kenny Tonight, Agenda with David McWilliams and Tonight With Vincent Browne. As from January, 3e will be the exclusive home to the Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother franchise. 

 3e, as the entertainment channel for 15-44s, will also be the exclusive broadcaster of the Xtra FactorGet Me Out of Here NowBritain’s Got More Talent and the after-show party programmes, along with Graham Norton and Jonathan Ross and the home of UFC. Be3 show drama and chat and give viewers a second chance to see their favourite soaps. 

 Be3 will show Midsomer Murders, Loose Women and Benidorm.  ‘3Kids’, with three hours of children’s shows daily, also moves to Be3 from January. News across all three channels will be provided by 3 News Ireland. This newly branded centralised news hub will provide news programmes for all three channels. 3 News Ireland launches on January 9.

   

 

 

