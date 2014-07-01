20 questions with Aaron Chalke, Foe

Aaron Chalke is founder of Foe, an agency specialising in brand activations and content production. Foe works with brand owners, media owners and agencies. As his pitch on his LinkedIn page reads – “get in touch to see how Foe can be your new friend”. Clients include Liberty Insurance, Lidl, McDonald’s and Irish Life Health. A native of Mayo, he was formerly experiential director at Core’s Mediaworks.
01 When are you happiest?
Listening to The Gloaming in the NCH
02 Apart from love dones, what’s you most treasured possession?
My barrel of whiskey which is nearly ready for bottling
03 Your social media platform of choice?
YouuTube. I can spend days watching trailers
04 The worst job you’ve ever done?
Selling windows over the phone
05 What ambitions do you still have?
To meet Alec Baldwin, Conan O’Brien and to be in Croker when Mayo win an All Ireland
06 Favourite writers?
The teams behind the Perfume Ads For Sale (@PerfumeAds) and AdWeak (@ADWEAK) Twitter accounts
07 A film you’d watch again tonight?
I’d watch The Quiet Man with my dad
08 What do some people think about you that isn’t true?
That I’ve a clue what I’m doing in the PML Premier League Predictor
09 What keeps you awake at night?
Counting the number of sleep I’d get if I fell asleep right away
10 Which words do you overuse?
“Mayo For Sam”
11 Favourite ad?
Apple’s ‘Think Different’. I’m a sucker for emotional, inspirational ads
12 Favourite gadget?
Headphones. They’re my money pit
13 A brand experience that disappointed you?
Dominos when reminding you of the dirty take away you had the night before. All the shame when those “How Was It For You?” emails land
14 What living person do you most admire?
Richard E Grant seems like a bit of craic
15 Most embarrassing experience?
When I thought Zurich was just an insurance company, not a city
16 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?
The stunning views across the Wild Atlantic Way, especially in Kerry. And my fiance of course, she’d murder me if I didn’t mention her
17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?
Putting an end to clickbait
18 What would your younger self think of you today?
That I should have cut down on those visits from Dominos
19 If you had to rate your life so far, out of 10, what would you score?
I’ll go for an 8. As Bertie Ahern used to say in the FF ads, “A lot done, more to do”. So all going well, I’ll hit the 10 soon enough
20 You’re on Death Row, what’s your last meal?
A pint of plain is your only man. There’s eating and drinking in it.