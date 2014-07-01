20 questions with Aaron Chalke, Foe

Aaron Chalke is founder of Foe, an agency specialising in brand activations and content production. Foe works with brand owners, media owners and agencies. As his pitch on his LinkedIn page reads – “get in touch to see how Foe can be your new friend”. Clients include Liberty Insurance, Lidl, McDonald’s and Irish Life Health. A native of Mayo, he was formerly experiential director at Core’s Mediaworks.

01 When are you happiest?

Listening to The Gloaming in the NCH

02 Apart from love dones, what’s you most treasured possession?

My barrel of whiskey which is nearly ready for bottling

03 Your social media platform of choice?

YouuTube. I can spend days watching trailers

04 The worst job you’ve ever done?

Selling windows over the phone

05 What ambitions do you still have?

To meet Alec Baldwin, Conan O’Brien and to be in Croker when Mayo win an All Ireland

06 Favourite writers?

The teams behind the Perfume Ads For Sale (@PerfumeAds) and AdWeak (@ADWEAK) Twitter accounts

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

I’d watch The Quiet Man with my dad

08 What do some people think about you that isn’t true?

That I’ve a clue what I’m doing in the PML Premier League Predictor

09 What keeps you awake at night?

Counting the number of sleep I’d get if I fell asleep right away

10 Which words do you overuse?

“Mayo For Sam”

11 Favourite ad?

Apple’s ‘Think Different’. I’m a sucker for emotional, inspirational ads

12 Favourite gadget?

Headphones. They’re my money pit

13 A brand experience that disappointed you?

Dominos when reminding you of the dirty take away you had the night before. All the shame when those “How Was It For You?” emails land

14 What living person do you most admire?

Richard E Grant seems like a bit of craic

15 Most embarrassing experience?

When I thought Zurich was just an insurance company, not a city

16 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

The stunning views across the Wild Atlantic Way, especially in Kerry. And my fiance of course, she’d murder me if I didn’t mention her

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

Putting an end to clickbait

18 What would your younger self think of you today?

That I should have cut down on those visits from Dominos

19 If you had to rate your life so far, out of 10, what would you score?

I’ll go for an 8. As Bertie Ahern used to say in the FF ads, “A lot done, more to do”. So all going well, I’ll hit the 10 soon enough

20 You’re on Death Row, what’s your last meal?

A pint of plain is your only man. There’s eating and drinking in it.

chalke@notyourfoe.ie