Sherry now heads up Boys+Girls digital business

Sarah Sherry, business director at Boys+Girls, has been promoted to head of digital business at the agency. She brings 15 years’ experience to the new role, having worked on both client and agency side between Dublin and London. In 2015, she joined Boys + Girls as business director and worked on such accounts as Kerry Group, Energia and Škoda.

Sherry was digital director and marketing VP at Virgin Records UK, developing ties with Apple, Google, Spotify and YouTube. She returned to Dublin and joined In the Company of Huskies. Boys + Girls’ digital work includes programmatic display for Ulster Bank and Ireland’s first branded Snapchat filter for Jose Cuervo’s global Day of the Dead campaign.

Sherry joins Shane Casey and Aoife Murphy in developing new business for the agency, reporting to MD and partner Patrick Meade, with whom she is pictured.