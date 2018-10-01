Ads on sexual violence around pubs and cinemas

An interactive digital out of home (DOOH) campaign from Cosc – The National Office for the Prevention of Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based Violence – is highlighting the prevalence of excuses used by Irish people for sexual harassment and sexual violence. ‘Enough is Enough’ uses a real-time social media feed to post comments from Twitter over the creative.

The campaign, which runs on Wide Eye Outdoor formats Social D and Cine D, was created by TBWA\Dublin with buying by PHD. Copy was tailored to over 70 screens in pubs and cinemas. Ruth Gill, TBWA\Dublin, said they used proprietary data to monitor the conversations around the ads and then showcase them in real-time on the screens.

Comments such as “Is coercion by your partner a sex crime now?” and “Are we becoming so PC that it’s literally hands off. I wonder how this would go down in France?” and “The girl at the end should learn to drink responsibly” show how sexual harassment and sexual violence are excused. Given the messaging, Cosc wanted to reach consumers in a social setting.

Pictured are Deborah Tracey, PHD; Sarah Taylor, Wide Eye Outdoor, Danny Fitzpatrick, Cosc and Ruth Gill, TBWA\Dublin