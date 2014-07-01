Agencies to handle Center Parcs resort confirmed

Center Parcs has confirmed its agency line up for the launch of its new forest resort in Longford due to open in the summer of next year. The company will work with Chemistry and Core’s Starcom in developing ad campaigns, while Murray will manage the resort’s corporate PR and community projects, while Teneo PSG is to handle consumer PR and social media.

Center Parcs Longford Forest will be the company’s first development outside of the UK. It will comprise 466 lodges set over 400 acres of woodland. There will be an indoor subtropical swimming pool area for all-weather family fun, a lake for water sports, restaurants and shops and indoor and outdoor leisure and sports facilities with zip line, high ropes and badminton.

Adults can avail of spa treatments at the on-site Aqua Sana Spa. Colin Whaley, sales and marketing director, Center Parcs said the company employs 7,500 staff in the UK and attracts over 2.2 million guests annually. Once operational, the Longford Forest resort will employ 1,000 people and it is expected to add €32 million a year to the Irish economy.