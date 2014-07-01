Tourism GoT tapestry work scoops seven awards

Tourism Ireland’s Game of Thrones tapestry campaign has scooped seven awards at three different awards events in recent weeks. The wins included a Webby Award in New York, for best social community building and engagement. The Webbies are the top international awards honouring excellence on the internet as chosen by the public.

Tourism Ireland also won three gold awards at the Creative Circle awards in London for outdoor special build, best illustration and best art direction and a bronze for best experiential craft. The Creative Circle is the oldest advertising awards body in the UK, with entries judged on creative excellence by the some of the biggest names in the marketing community.

At the D&AD (Design & Art Direction) awards in London, Tourism Ireland won a graphite award for art direction and a wood award. The campaign was the body’s biggest ever GoT campaign with an 80-metre long, Bayeux-style tapestry which brings to life the trials and tribulations of the show’s characters in its most epic scenes across the world.

The tapestry hangs in Belfast’s Ulster Museum and has itself become a tourist draw.