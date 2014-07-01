AIB duo named as IAPI’s young marketers

Chloe Barton and Ciara Brennan from AIB are the winners of the young marketers’ category in IAPI’s Cannes Young Lions competition sponsored by Core. Barton and Brennan will represent Ireland in the worldwide contest at this year’s Cannes Lions festival in the south of France in June. They will compete against marketing talent from over 100 countries.

This year’s young marketers’ entries were judged by Shane Doyle, Core; Rory Hamilton, Boys and Girls; Emer Howard, Ringers; Enda Falvey, Dept of Housing, Planning and Local Government and Dave Bass, Kerry Foods. Cannes Lions is an eight-day festival of creative thinking, digital innovation, education and networking, attended by about 20,000 delegates.

IAPI announced six creative teams in all to represent Team Ireland at the festival. Core also had success in the Cannes Young Lions as Alice Sheehan from Zenith and Jamie Fullam from Core won the media category for their Epilepsy Ireland submission. It involved devising a campaign to de-stigmatise the condition and generate awareness and talk around the illness.

The winning teams and the categories in which they won are:

Eric Gasparro and Kieran O’Driscoll, Guns or Knives – Film

Alice Sheehan, Zenith and Jamie Fulham, Core – Media

Emily Blaney and Niamh Ryan, In The Company of Huskies – Print

Tabitha Bourke Cooney and Sean O’Brien, Teneo PSG – PR

Deirdre McGing and Ryan Reid, Carat – Digital

Pictured above are Chloe Barton and Ciara Brennan, AIB, with Shane Doyle, Core

For more on the Cannes Lions Festival go to, https://www.iapi.ie/awards/cannes-lions