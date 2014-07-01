AIG extends its support for Dublin GAA

AIG has extended its partnerships with Dublin GAA, Dublin LFGA and Dublin camogie for another five years for an undisclosed sum. The announcement was made at Beann Eadair GAA Club in Howth as young club members joined representatives from Dublin’s four inter-county senior teams. The current AIG deal expires this coming November.
By the time the extended deal comes to an end, AIG will have sponsored all four codes in Dublin for a decade. As the US insurer replaced Vodafone as shirt sponsor, it became the first brand to bring the codes under the umbrella of one backer in Dublin. The extended deal also sees AIG sponsor win the naming rights to the performance centre at Parnell Park.
The new centre is due to be completed this month and will be available for use for both club and county players right across the capital. Among the Dublin players from the various GAA disciplines on hand for the AIG announcement were footballer John Small, ladies footballer Lyndsey Davey, hurler Conal Keaney and camogie player Hannah Hegarty.
