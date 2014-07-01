An Post boss slams “insulting” referendum ads

An Post chief executive David McRedmond has come out strongly against the referendum on the 8th Amendment campaign posters appearing on our streets, calling them “amateurish and insulting to women and men”. Speaking in a personal capacity, the former TV3 boss said the posters fly in the face of the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) code.

McRedmond was not specific as to whether the posters to which he referred were those advocating a yes or a no vote in the forthcoming referendum. He said Irish advertising was “creative and professional” and marketers largely show respect for the ASAI code and uphold its values. He stressed that the code is all about ads being legal, decent, honest and truthful.

However, he pointed out that ASAI rules do not apply to political and religious ads – something which needs to be changed. “Truthful… we’re seeing the exact opposite with the 8th… never has it been clearer than what we see on our streets,” McRedmond said, “why don’t the ASAI rules apply?” He called on Irish marketers to advocate that the code be revised.

McRedmond was speaking at the An Post Smart marketing awards in the Mansion House. The night’s big winners were agencies DMCM, Chilli Pepper, Publicis, Ignition and Goosebump. DMCM, run by Peter Whelehan, won four golds and was voted agency of the year. Musgrave won the top marketing team and Chilli Pepper’s work for Dulux was voted best campaign.