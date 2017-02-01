Bank of Ireland hosts event to help fight cancer

By 2020, one in two Irish people will get a cancer diagnosis in life. Sometimes stats like this don’t mean much to us until someone we know gets cancer. Last month, Conor O’Riordan, creative director at Bank of Ireland for the Oliver agency, died from bone cancer. He was 41. He left a wife, Jane, and two young children, Clare and Charlie, aged six and three.

Conor was a kind, funny, talented, beautiful person who is sorely missed by many people. It’s been less than a month since he died and his friends and colleagues still find it hard to believe. Unfortunately, like the statistic above, it’s all too real. So on Friday, June 1, Bank of Ireland will host a special corporate lunch event to raise funds to fight cancer.

‘One in Two: A Celebration Of Life’ will see impressionist Oliver Callan, above, and RTE broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan, along with a surprise platinum-selling music act, lead the lunch and laughter, all in aid of ARC Cancer Support Centres and the ReCon Trust. Tables of 10 are priced at €2,000. Any support from Irish marketers would be greatly appreciated.

To book tickets for the lunch or donate to the raffle, contact Gareth Irvine at Bank of Ireland.

His email is gareth.irvine@boi.com