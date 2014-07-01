Nils Leonard headlines Sharks speakers

With entries now open for this year’s Sharks in Kinsale, this year’s festival will be headlined by Uncommon founder Nils Leonard (above) and agency veteran Neil Dawson, with more announcements to come. Entries for the ad awards, short film and music video can be entered up until this year’s deadline of September 7, festival director Aisling White has said.

Marketing.ie is again the festival’s media partner.

New awards for this year include best production company, best post production company, best sound design company, best music production company and best design agency. Jury members will come from London agencies AMV, VCCP, Lucky Generals, Anomaly and Mother, London edit house Cut+Run and London production company Mad Ruffian.

Also represented are Droga5 New York, French interactive production company, makemepulse and Irish agency Boys & Girls. Also chairing the short film jury is editor of directorsnotes.com, MarBelle. There are also changes to the festival format. The traditional award ceremonies have been merged into a bigger, less formal evening event.

Award winners able to collect their award separately. There is just one festival pass on sale which allows entry to all festival talks and evening events. There’s a special early bird rate available until June 22. AMV’s creative partner Rosie Arnold will be jury president and will help award the grand prix, best integrated campaign and creative bravery.

Current jury members to date:

Rosie Arnold – AMV, London

Amanda Jones – Mad Ruffian, London

Julien Rault – makemepulse, Paris

James Rose – Cut+Run, London

Ruben Mercadal – Droga5, New York

Shane Casey – Boys & Girls, Dublin

Kerry Roper – Anomaly, London

Matt Craigie – Mother, London

Olly Calverly – VCCP, London

Joe Bagnall – Lucky Generals, London

MarBelle – Directors Notes

The 56th Sharks festival will be held in Kinsale from September 26-29.

