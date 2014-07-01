Boys+Girls roll out Three’s Made for Music

Eight months in the making, a new campaign sees Three working with three emerging Irish music talents to become breakthrough artists. Three has done it by funding a music video for each act. Boys + Girls worked with Three to create a campaign highlighting the brand’s links with music through a platform called Made By Music.

As well as the music videos, the campaign includes TV, VOD, audio, social, PR and digital. Boys + Girls is producing content with the artists which will go live later this month. Each artist’s video is supported over four weeks during the summer months. Jafaris is the first featured artist with a track titled ‘If You Love Me’.

His debut album is due for release in the autumn. The video was shot in New York, directed by Shane Griffin. Saint Sister is the second act with ‘Causing Trouble’. The duo mix a distinct sound of Celtic harp, 60’s folk and electro-pop. Nominated for Choice Music Prize Song of the Year, their debut album is due for release in October.

Brendan Canty, the director behind Hozier’s ‘Take Me to Church’ video, will shoot the second film in the series in Ireland. Kormac is the third artist. The producer and multi-instrumentalist has performed at Glastonbury and Electric Picnic, both solo and with his 11-piece ensemble, Kormac’s Big Band.

His track, titled ‘New Day’, has Will Armstrong directing the music video shot in Zimbabwe.

See the Jafaris video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aIFwoCNm9Sc

CAMPAIGN CREDITS

Client: Three Ireland

Head of brand and marketing: Aislinn O’Connor

Digital marketing manager: Cian McDonagh

Marketing campaign manager: Ann Marie O’Brien

Agency: Boys + Girls

Executive creative director: Rory Hamilton

Group account director: Pat Stephenson

Creative director: Kris Clarkin

Art director: Bex McNally

Copywriter: Avril Delaney

Senior strategic planner: Chloe Hanratty

Senior account director: Clare Kerlin

Senior account manager: Andrea Dalton Doran