Eir continues policy of cutting agency services

Mobile and broadcast services provider Eir is proceeding with further cost-cutting by taking its media buying and planning services in-house from Dentsu Aegis’s Vizeum. Earlier this year Eir dispensed with its branding and digital agency services provided by Dynamo and Wolfgang by redirecting the work to teams of employees.

Eir is one of Ireland’s top advertisers with an annual media spend of about €9 million.

A number of senior marketers left Eir in the wake of the company’s takeover by French teleco billionaire Xavier Niel, including marketing director Henry Dummer, who had joined from Tesco and former head of sport and TV, Glen Killane (pictured), who had joined the business in 2016 from RTE. Other finance and wholesale executives also left.

Dummer now heads up marketing at Bank of Ireland.

Rothco handles Eir’s creative advertising services.