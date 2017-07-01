Core shortlisted for best search award

Core, the media and marketing services group, has been shortlisted for best large integrated search agency at the European Search Awards (ESA), which recognise digital marketing excellence and celebrate the best in SEO, PPC, digital and content marketing in Europe. Core is one of just 10 agencies from across Europe nominated in the category.

The ESA winners will be announced in Prague on May 16.

The ESA awards are considered as one of the most rigorously judged competitions of their kind. All shortlisted entries go through a robust two-step judging process, in a process overseen by international judges. With a search portfolio of over 40 brands, Core works with clients to ensure search is key to every campaign and does not sit in isolation.

Although a straightforward channel, search requires a deep specialism to leverage its potential. At Core, the search specialists sit side-by-side with media planners, data analysts, content creators and sponsorship consultants. Core was recently voted one of the top workplaces in Ireland by the Great Place to Work Institute for the ninth year running.

Pictured is Core’s chief digital officer Aisling Blake

