Lee sells Strategem to US ad agency

Dublin digital agency Strategem iLabs, founded by Keith Lee, has been sold to Boston ad agency Connelly Partners for an undisclosed sum. The deal involves the creation of 65 new jobs in the next three years. Strategem has been renamed Connelly Partners (Dublin). Lee will run the business from its Irishtown offices as its new owner’s European hub.

Connnelly Partners (Boston) Courtney Doyle is now managing partner and will split her time between Massachusetts and Dublin. Connelly Partners, founded by copywriter Steve Connelly 18 years ago, claims a turnover of around €50 million. Clients include AmEx Travel, CIE Tours, Samsonite, Gorton’s Seafood and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

Lee founded Strategem iLabs in 1998. Clients include Bus Éireann, Expressway, BWG Foods, Eurospar, Shannon Group, Diageo, University of Limerick, Tipperary County Council, Dundalk Credit Union and Our Lady’s Hospice. Several of the agency’s campaigns were honoured with direct marketing and digital awards in recent years.

Pictured are Keith Lee and Courtney Doyle, Connelly Partners (Dublin)