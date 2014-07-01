Cornmarket hires Originate to create new identity

Insurance brokers for public sector employees Cornmarket has a new brand identity which was created by Originate. The rebrand is part of a programme being undertaken by the company, with former Eir executive Lisa Kelly in charge of the revamp as Cornmarket’s head of marketing. The process was a collaboration between staff, customers and community.

Cornmarket worked with strategic brand and creative agency Originate to develop the new identity. Set up by Kevin Higgins in 1999, the agency has worked with AIB, Brown Thomas, CRH, Diageo and Dulux. As well as a new logo, the new look is also due to rolled out across Cornmarket’s signage and marketing materials and later in its digital channels.

Employing over 380 staff with support offices nationwide, Cornmarket’s business focus is to help public sector employees and their families find the right financial products, from car, home and health insurance to life policies, income protection and retirement planning. Cornmarket recently launched Travel Plus, a new worldwide travel insurance product.

Pictured are Lisa Kelly and Aishling McGroary, Cornmarket with Kevin Higgins, Originate