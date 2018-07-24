Digital Works founder makes Drum roll of honour

Limerick-born woman and founder of Digital Works, Eimear McManus, has been included in the ‘50 Under 30’ list compiled by Scottish trade magazine, The Drum. Based on nominations from readers and curated with the help of panel of industry experts, the list sets out to celebrate female digital talent. Digital Works was only launched last year.

McManus, 25, is from Raheen and was educated at Crescent College Comprehensive before graduating from the University of Limerick in 2015. Growing up within the target demographic of most major social platforms, McManus became attuned to channels and sensed a chance to turn her enthusiasm and understanding of social media into a business.

After freelancing for various brands, McManus launched her agency last year. Digital Works operates from offices in Limerick and London. It has three full-time staff, focuses on supporting SMEs and smaller brands. Clients include global hair brand Goldwell, UK food brand Too Good To Be Gluten Free, Irish start-up BorrowFox and funding solution Swoop.

McManus’s shortlisting by The Drum can be viewed here.